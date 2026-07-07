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Home > Entertainment News > Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Bags India Distribution Rights For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana In Reported Rs 250 Crore Deal

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Bags India Distribution Rights For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana In Reported Rs 250 Crore Deal

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has secured one of its biggest business deals before hitting theatres. Dharma Productions has acquired the film's India distribution rights after a reported multi-crore agreement with producers Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Ramayana: Part 1 (Photo: X)
Ramayana: Part 1 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 16:33 IST

Months before Ramayana: Part 1 arrives in cinemas this Diwali, the film has already made headlines with a major business move. Dharma Productions has officially come on board as the distributor for the film across India, striking a deal with producers Namit Malhotra’s DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The agreement marks another significant milestone for what is widely regarded as one of the most ambitious films ever mounted in Indian cinema.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part adaptation of the Ramayana is reportedly being produced on a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, placing it among the costliest film projects in the country’s history.

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How The Distribution Deal Came Together

According to a report by Variety India, Namit Malhotra recently screened around 30 minutes of edited footage from Ramayana for potential distributors. The discussions with Dharma Productions reportedly began with a figure close to Rs 500 crore before both sides finalised the agreement at around Rs 250 crore for the film’s India distribution rights.

While the makers have not officially commented on the financial details, the reported deal underlines the industry’s confidence in the film’s commercial potential well before its theatrical release.

Dharma’s Strong Track Record With Pan-India Blockbusters

Dharma Productions is no stranger to handling large-scale releases. Following Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India’s investment of Rs 1,000 crore for a 50% stake in the company, Dharma has continued expanding its footprint beyond Hindi cinema.

Over the years, the banner has distributed several successful pan-India titles, including Baahubali, The Ghazi Attack, 2.0 and Devara: Part 1. Adding Ramayana to its distribution slate further strengthens its position in the growing market for large-scale multilingual releases.

An Ensemble Cast Brings The Epic To Life

Ramayana: Part 1 features one of the strongest ensemble casts assembled for an Indian film. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi stars as Sita. Kannada superstar Yash steps into the role of Ravana, with Sunny Deol portraying Hanuman.

The supporting cast includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kausalya and Kunal Kapoor as Indra. Adding to the anticipation is the film’s music, composed by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, who are collaborating for the first time on an Indian feature.

Can Ramayana Become Indian Cinema’s Next Record-Breaker?

The first instalment has completed filming and is currently in post-production, while work on the second chapter is already underway. The project has consistently been positioned as one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years, thanks to its scale, visual ambition and mythology-driven storytelling. Trade experts have also begun speculating about its box office prospects. Last month, exhibitor and film trade analyst Vishek Chauhan suggested that the two-part Ramayana could be among the few Indian franchises capable of challenging the biggest worldwide box office records.

With a massive cast, high-profile creative team and now a nationwide distribution partner in Dharma Productions, Ramayana: Part 1 is entering its final stretch before release, carrying expectations rarely seen in Indian cinema. Whether it lives up to those expectations will become clear when the epic arrives in theatres this Diwali.

ALSO READ: Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’

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Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Bags India Distribution Rights For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana In Reported Rs 250 Crore Deal
Tags: dharma-productionsRamayana Part 1ranbir kapoor

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Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Bags India Distribution Rights For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana In Reported Rs 250 Crore Deal

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Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Bags India Distribution Rights For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana In Reported Rs 250 Crore Deal
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Bags India Distribution Rights For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana In Reported Rs 250 Crore Deal
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Bags India Distribution Rights For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana In Reported Rs 250 Crore Deal
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Bags India Distribution Rights For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana In Reported Rs 250 Crore Deal

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