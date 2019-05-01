A fire broke out at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions godown at Cama Industrial Estate in Goregaon East, Mumbai. The unfortunate incident destroyed raw materials that were to be used in upcoming films like Student of the year 2, Drive, Good News, Brahmastra and Takht. Dharma Productions's next release SOTY 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and will release on May 10.

Reports say that the fire started on the first floor of the third storey building and later spread to all the floors. Around eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed at the spot to extinguish the fire. Senior Police Inspector of Vanrai Police Station Jyotsana Rasam told a news portal that police is investigating the reason behind the fire. Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer P.S Rahangdale added that they have disconnected their electric and water supply and action will be necessitated in case of lapses.

Dharma Productions’s upcoming venture Student of the year 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Drive stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, Good News stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Takht stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

In the past, Dharma Productions has delivered films like Dostana, Agneepath, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, My Name Is Khan, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, 2.0 and many more.

