The Karan Johar’s house party video has received backlash on social media in which Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji among others had joined the late Saturday night. Bollywood director Karan Johar hosted a party for his close friends of Bollywood. Karan shared the video on his official Instagram account. From politicians to locals, everyone has started raising figures whether Bollywood celebrities in the video had consumed drugs or not.

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa has alleged that the Bollywood actors were in a drugged state. He tweeted: Fiction Vs Reality. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted. Congress leader Milind Deora rubbished the claims of MLA Majinder Sirsa. He said Majinder should apology for his comments. He tweeted: My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology.

Kamaal R Khan also claimed that everyone was drunk but we cannot confirm whether they have used alcohol or something else. Some alleged that actor Vicky Kaushal was rubbing his nose an obvious indicator after snorting cocaine. Some other friends including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were not present at the party. Ranveer, who is shooting for film 83 while Alia has just wrapped up Sadak 2 shoot.

#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

Yes drugged…It's no casual party with jus alcohol… pic.twitter.com/G4sVjL8maL — TheWhiteCamel (@The_White_Camel) July 30, 2019

It appears to be a privately organized party & perfectly normal. What's the hassle here? — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) July 30, 2019

