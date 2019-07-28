Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar threw a star-studded bash at his house on Saturday evening in Mumbai. The house party witnessed the attendance of celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan among many others.

This Saturday evening was a happening one for Bollywood as one of the best actors in the industry came together under one roof for a house party thrown by filmmaker Karan Johar. In what can be called the mother of all house parties, celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora among many others made their presence felt.

To give a sneak peek into the happening party, Karan Johar has shared a video on his official Instagram account. Caught in the moment, all the celebrities look delighted to bond with each other and enjoy themselves. No wonder, Karan Johar is known to throw one of the best parties in B-town. Sharing the video on his profile, Karan wrote Saturday night vibes in the caption.

Looking at the video, it seems Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh were some of the names that gave the Saturday get-together a miss. While Alia is shooting for her upcoming film Sadak 2 in Ooty, Ranveer is busy with 83 shoot in London.

On the professional front, Karan Johar recently announced the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Dear Comrade. Speculations were rife that Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are being considered for the film but the filmmaker dismissed any such rumors in his recent tweet. He will also be seen donning the director’s hat for his upcoming film Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

