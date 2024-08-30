Friday, August 30, 2024

Karan Johar’s ‘Kill’ To Premiere On OTT On September 6

The action-thriller 'Kill, starring Raghav Juyal and Lakshya, is set to release on OTT. It is backed by Karan Johar.

The action-thriller ‘Kill’ ,starring Raghav Juyal and Lakshya,  is set to release on OTT.

Taking to its Instagram account on Friday, Disney plus Hotstar shared the exciting news and dropped a glimpse of the film with a caption that read, “This ride is about to get bloody! We are coming, #Kill streaming on Sept 6.”

 

In a press statement shared by Disney plus Hotstar, debutant Lakshya said, “I am extremely grateful for the love I have received through this movie. For my character Amrit, I went through a very strict fitness regime. There were times I went beyond my limits to adapt to the role. Nikhil sir has truly been a guiding force throughout the process and I consider him to be my biggest mentor. After exploring the action genre I cannot wait to try on different roles! With the film now releasing on Disney+ Hotstar, I am looking forward to a larger audience to enjoy this deadly action and bloodshed.”

Raghav Juyal who was seen in a never-seen-before villainous avatar, added in the film, added, “From auditioning for Kill to shooting it with Lakshya, my whole journey for the film has been fun. Like, I always said I have never shied away from working hard. With Kill, I got a chance to tell the world that I can act too, and playing a negative role is always a big responsibility that requires immense conviction. Lakshya and I did a lot of physical training together for this one, which really improved our bond off-screen as well. The best thing I find about my character Fani in the film is his twisted humour and sarcasm. Preparing for this role mentally was more crucial than physically, as Fani is a clever lad, and he brings in the thrill in the film.”

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill, which made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, was released in theatres on July 5.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the action-thriller is now set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 6 onwards.

(With inputs from ANI)

disney plus hotstar Kill karan johar movie kill ott release date Lakshya raghav juyal
