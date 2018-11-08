20 years down the line the iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai might make a comeback. Reportedly it is being said that Karan Johar has cracked an idea for the sequel now all he needs to do is develop it. The sequel might star Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, and Disha Patani. Details Inside

Karan Johar recently celebrated 20 years of his directional debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the star cast of the film- Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol and his other friends from the Bollywood industry in Mumbai. As per reports it is being claimed that a sequel to the blockbuster film might be in the making. It is being said that Karan Johar has cracked an idea for the sequel now all he needs to do is formulate it. Which he will be doing very soon and there will be an official announcement.

It seems like Karan Johar has a cast also on his mind. He is thinking of starring Student Of The Year 2 actor Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, and M.S Dhoni: The Untold story-actress Disha Patani.

But the question which is arising is that will Karan Johar direct Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 himself? The chances are slim as the director-producer has several films already in the lineup- Kalank, Takht, Student Of The Year 2, and Brahmastra. Interestingly, at the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 6, Ranveer Singh suggested his name for Shah Rukh Khan’s character- Rahul, Deepika Padukone for Kajol- Anjali, Alia Bhatt for Rani character- Tina and Ranbir Kapoor for Salman Khan’s character Rohan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More