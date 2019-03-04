Karan Johar Tweet: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday teased his fans with an interesting Tweet where he has shared his location and said that something big is coming up! Check out all the details here.

Karan Johar Tweet: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s latest Tweet has created a lot of curiosity among fans! The director-producer on Monday took to Twitter and wrote that the greatest journeys sometimes start with a big step and he further said that one should wait for more updates on the same! Interestingly, Karan Johar also shared his location on Twitter and the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is currently in Prayagraj where the auspicious Kumbh Mela 2019 is taking place. Each year, millions of the Hindu faithful attend the Kumbh Mela and take a holy dip in holy Ganga.

However, Karan Johar’s tweet has left everyone thinking about what could possibly be going on and why is Karan Johar in Prayagraj and what does his interesting tweet mean. While we are anticipating that either Karan Johar is planning to make a movie on the Kumbh Mela 2019 or he is promoting his upcoming film Brahmastra which is being produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. However, it will get confirmed after his further posts about the same.

Sometimes, the greatest journey begins with one BIG step 😉 Stay tuned to know more! #Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/xMlzJKFx8P — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 4, 2019

Karan Johar, who last directed Netflix original film Lust Stories is one of the most renowned filmmakers in India. He has directed blockbusters like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, among others.

