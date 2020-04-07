Karan Johar is sharing cute videos of his kids Yash and Roohi in this lockdown. Read the article and check out the videos in it.

In this quarantine period, everybody is busy with their families and are having a good time with them. One of a very famous director and producer Karan Johar is sharing his lockdown diaries with his fans on his Instagram account. The star is spending his time with his cute kids Yash and Roohi. Karan is sharing some cute videos of his kids that how are they spending their time in this quarantine. Recently he uploaded a video which is the cutest one till now.

In that video, Yash gets into a bag first of all and then hides in a closet and when he is asked that why is he hidden in the bag, then the kid says because Shah Rukh Khan is here, but the picture on the bag was of Mick Jagger and not of Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand his Daughter Roohi is having a small guitar in her hand and is playing a nursery rhyme on it. All the celebrities got awestruck after seeing the video.

Alia Bhatt reacted to the video saying Oh God, Anushka Sharma also commented on the video saying, Eat them up. On Sunday, Johar posted a video in which his kids are calling him boring, he gave the caption of the video that apparently he is very boring. Many celebrities even commented on that post. Arjun Kapoor said that he is boring as he doesn’t wear simple clothes, Farah Khan also commented on this video and said that his kids are fed up of him.

