Karan Johar’s R.N. Kao Film: Who Was India’s First RAW Chief? 7 Things To Know About The Real-Life Spymaster

Karan Johar’s R.N. Kao Film: The tale of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the man who founded India’s spy organization R&AW, is being told in a movie by Karan Johar. The yet untitled film was unveiled on September 21, which is 58 years after the formation of the Research and Analysis Wing.

The untitled movie based on the book “R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” written by the journalist Nitin Gokhale will portray the journey of Kao from 1955 till 1971, which includes the reason behind the formation of R&AW and its first assignment in the India-Pakistan war in 1971.

But who exactly was R.N. Kao, and why has his life become the subject of Karan Johar’s next major film?

Who Was R.N. Kao?

RAW’s first chief was Rameshwar Nath Kao, who founded the organization in 1968 as an external intelligence organization of India. Born in 1918, Kao became part of the Indian Imperial Police and later linked up with the Intelligence Bureau. He served in various intelligence posts before he was selected as the founder of RAW.

Kao was the head of the organization for close to nine years.

How Did R.N. Kao Enter The World Of Intelligence?

The intelligence career of Kao predates the existence of RAW considerably. Kao was a member of the Intelligence Bureau and was involved in various sensitive missions. One of the incidents that were associated with his career during its early years included the investigation into the Kashmir Princess bombing incident in 1955. Kao went on to become the first director of the Aviation Research Centre which was an organization engaged in intelligence operations using aerial reconnaissance.

Such incidents were some of those which made Kao one of the prominent Indian intelligence officers before he was tasked with establishing a new external intelligence agency.

Why Was RAW Created?

RAW came into existence following a phase wherein the intelligence apparatus of India had to confront a series of problems, especially following the India-China war of 1962. RAW was created in 1968 by separating the external intelligence operations of the country from the Intelligence Bureau. Kao was chosen as the first head of this organization and assigned the task of creating the organization.

This newly formed organization was meant to handle only external intelligence.

What Was R.N. Kao’s Role In The 1971 War?

The 1971 India-Pakistan War was arguably among the most notable episodes linked to Kao’s period as RAW chief. RAW gave intelligence backing to India in the crisis in East Pakistan, and the episode is said to have been marked by involvement of RAW in training and arming the Mukti Bahini.

Furthermore, the RAW was reported to have gotten intelligence on the plans of the Pakistani military before the attack in December 1971. In this respect, The Indian Express recently reported that intelligence regarding a Pakistani pre-emptive air strike assisted the Indian side to prepare itself ahead of the attack which was launched by Pakistan on December 3.

What Was R.N. Kao’s Connection With Sikkim?

Sikkim constitutes yet another significant part of the narrative concerning Kao’s career. Kao and RAW were involved in events leading to Sikkim’s incorporation into India, with Sikkim turning into a state of India in 1975.

This event is also included as a chapter in Gokhale’s book titled R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, based on accounts of Kao’s career and India’s intelligence community.

Why Was R.N. Kao Called A Spymaster Who Worked In The Shadows?

Kao is different from many other public personalities that become part of a significant event at the national level. He engaged in espionage and intelligence operations, which implies that he did most of his professional work away from public view. Indeed, even in his biography, it is mentioned that some key archives related to Kao have not been accessible for years now after his death in 2002.

Secrecy has also played an important role in the persona portrayed by Karan Johar when announcing the movie.

What Is Karan Johar’s R.N. Kao Film About?

Karan Johar’s film is based on Nitin Gokhale’s R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster and is being produced by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. The story will cover the period from 1955 to 1971, taking audiences through Kao’s intelligence career, the circumstances that created the need for R&AW, the agency’s formation and its first major mission during the 1971 war.

The film was first announced in 2020, making the September 2026 announcement a revival of a project that had remained largely out of the spotlight for six years. The makers have announced the August 11, 2028 theatrical release date, but the cast and director have not yet been officially revealed.

For now, the film offers Bollywood an opportunity to tell the story of a figure whose career was largely defined by the very thing intelligence work demands — operating away from the public eye.

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