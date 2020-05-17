Filmmaker Karan Johar's little munchkin Yash suggested his father a unique way of cutting hair - by taking medicines -- in the latest edition of 'Lockdown with the Johars'.

Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], May 17 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar’s little munchkin Yash suggested his father a unique way of cutting hair – by taking medicines — in the latest edition of ‘Lockdown with the Johars’. The 47-year-old filmmaker put out an adorable video on Instagram where Karan asks Yash if he thinks he needs a haircut. To which the toddler innocently replies, “I just cut my hair.”

Karan then repeats and asks, “But dadda’s hair is also very long, even your hair is very long…how do we cut our hair? When will we cut?” The toddler shows a bottle of medicine, and innocently says, “With Medicine!” The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ director can be heard laughing, as he says “But, how will the medicine cut my hair?” “Cut, Cut, Cut, Cut,” the little one responds, leaving Karan in splits.

In the video, Roohi is also seen crawling on a sofa chair as she climbs on it. The ‘Student of the Year’ director wrote along in the caption, “My son has suggested a unique way of cutting hair! Please don’t try this at home! #lockdownwiththejohars.” The video on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 3 lakh views within an hour of being posted.

Meanwhile, scores of celebrity followers chimed in to leave their comments. Deepika Padukone couldn’t ignore Roohi who left her in splits with her lurking in the backdrop. She commented, “please watch Roohi lurking in the back! @karanjohar” with 3 laughing with teary eyes emoji. While Apoorva Mehta wrote, “Too cute.” With two hugging emojis.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been updating his fans on his activities. Lately, Karan had shared another glimpse from ‘Lockdown with the Johars’ in which the filmmaker had a fun quiz with his little munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar. (ANI)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTBlKfC43kk

