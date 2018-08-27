Alia Bhatt became an elder sister this Raksha Bandhan when she tied a rakhi to Yash Johar, Karan Johar's son. This Raksha Bandhan came with new ventures in the life of Alia Bhatt and she is more than excited about it. Alia Bhatt posted a photo on Instagram sharing the happiness of this new bond with her brother Yash Chopra and it will bring a smile to your face!

Bollywood stars are no less in celebrating the Indian festivals with full zest. Instagram has been flooded with the pictures of these celebrities showering love on their siblings. Alia Bhatt, joining the lane of sharing good moments from the day, uploaded a photo celebrating Rakhi with her brother Yash Johar. Yash Johar, son of Karan Johar, got to become the little brother of Bollywood cutie Alia Bhatt, this Raksha Bandhan. This picture on Karan Johar’s timeline captured the precious moment between the brother-sister duo and is one of the most adorable posts of Raksha Bandhan.

The smile on the face of Alia Bhatt definitely shows how happy she is to become a big sister to the little prince! Yash Chopra is looking like a piece of delight with his innocent eyes and cutest look.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu melts hearts with her Raksha Bandhan post on Instagram

Stars from the movie Student of the Year got a debut from Karan Johar and thus he once, mentioned how emotionally attached he is to them. Karan Johar also expressed that he loves them like his own kids. Wherein, Alia Bhatt and other also responded saying that Roohi and Yash are like their own siblings. Turning their words into actions, Alia Bhatt this year decided to give this relationship an official tag and tied a rakhi to Karan Johar son’s, Yash Johar.

Also Read: Nick Bateman makes his fans drool in his latest photo!

This might be a start to the formation of a new bond between the two families. Workwise, Alia is all set to collaborate with Karan Johar on one of the upcoming projects titled Takht. The movie will also feature Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More