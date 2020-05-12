Television actor Karan Kundra recently went live with his ex and actor Kritika Kamra on Instagram. The duo shared the screen space in Kitni Mohabbat Hai.

When it comes to responding to trolls and shutting down mean comments, Karan Kundra is on top of his game. His savage replies not only leave his haters mum but also leaves his fans in awe. Recently, Karan went live on Instagram with his ex and Kitni Mohabbat Hai co-star Kritika Kamra and Television actor Pooja Gor. To announce the same, he shared a photo with the two ladies on his Instagram profile and wrote in the caption after multiple demands and some death threats, he and Kritika are going live on Instagram and would be joined by Pooja Gor in the comment section.

Soon after Karan shared the post, a social media user decided to troll Karan by calling him a lady. He commented ‘3 ladies’. Instead of being offended by the comment or ignoring it, Karan replied that he has no problem in being called a lady. Rather, he’ll be proud because it is the most powerful thing to be in this world. Karan further added that he’s sure the troll’s mother and sisters would be proud of him.

Just as expected, fans applauded the savage avatar of Karan Kundra and saluted him for these beautiful words. In no time, his comment itself has garnered more than 700 likes on Instagram.

On the professional front, Karan Kundra was recently seen in Alt Balaji’s shows Dil Hi To Hai season 3 and It happened in Calcutta. Reports were also rife that the actor has been approached for Bigg Boss 14 but the actor refuted it just as a speculation.

