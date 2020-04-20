Karan Kundrra recently broke his silence on breakup rumours with girlfriend Anusha Dandekar and revealed that all this is rubbish, both of them are still together.

Television actor Karan Kundrra has always managed to grab attention whether for his phenomenal acting skills or his personal life. Moreover, the actor has also been dating VJ, model and actor Anushka Dandekar for a long time. Both of them are counted amongst the cutest couples and miss no chance of painting the town red with their lovely pictures on social media.

Recently, there were reports that the duo has decided to separate after spending many years with each other. Breaking his silence on the issue, recently while interacting with a media portal, Karan Kundrra revealed that just because they are staying apart and are not sharing pictures other doesn’t mean they have broken up. He added that he was shooting in Haryana and just before a few days of lockdown, he returned to Mumbai and decided to stay at home without risking anyone else life and health.

He added that just because he is not living with Anushka that doesn’t mean they have parted ways. He added that currently, he is on digital detox so he is not sharing pictures. Karan added that honestly he doesn’t pay heed to any rumours but Anushka is very emotional and gets carried away many times and she was the one who made him notice about this rumour.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Karan Johar, Virat Kohli, and other celebs make video against domestic violence, say let’s lock it down, watch

On the work front, Karan Kundrra did his acting debut with Tv show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009 which was a big hit. Post to which he also appeared in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and many more. Not just Television, he has also tried his hands in movies like Jatt Romantic, Mubarakan and 1921 and misses no chance of impressing his fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App