Karan Kundrra looks striking handsome and we know why he is the most handsome TV actor

Karan Kundrra who is known for his striking handsome look is doing rounds on the internet for his recent released Bollywood horror movie 1921. The film critics and reviewers however, rated the movie 2 out of 5, Karan Kundrra starring opposite actress Zareen Khan garnered critical acclamation for his acting skills. Directed, written and produced by Vikram Bhatt, the movie starrer offers more laughs than scares says a leading media organisation. Few of the handsome hunk’s Bollywood movies include Mubarakan, Horror story, Control Bhaji Control.

Actor Karan Kundrra received recognition for his role as Arjun Punj in Ekta Kapoor’s Indian soap opera ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’. He also hosted the popular television show ‘Gumrah, End of Innocence’ on Channel V. Karan Kundrra became a heartthrob after his performance as a ‘Gang Leader’ in MTV Roadies X2 and X4. Karan Kundrra’s cameo role as a ghost Prince in TV show ‘Aahat’ was widely applauded and then he went on to participating in dance reality show, Zara Nachke Dikha.

