Karan Kundrra Responds To Trolls Over Seeking Parents’ Approval Before Proposing To Tejasswi Prakash: ‘If Not Family…’

Television actor Karan Kundrra has found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media debate after revealing that he sought his parents’ approval before proposing to longtime girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. What began as a personal detail about his relationship soon turned into a broader discussion online, with some users questioning why a modern, independent adult would feel the need to involve family members in such a personal decision. Others, however, defended the actor, arguing that consulting family before marriage remains deeply rooted in Indian culture.

Now, Karan has broken his silence on the criticism, making it clear that he sees nothing unusual about seeking guidance from the people closest to him.

Why Did Karan Kundrra Face Backlash?

The controversy emerged after reports about Karan discussing his proposal plans for Tejasswi Prakash surfaced online. Several social media users criticised the actor, suggesting that a marriage proposal should be a decision made solely between two partners. Some questioned whether seeking parental approval reflected outdated thinking, while others argued that involving family members before taking such a step was unnecessary.

The debate quickly gained traction across entertainment and fan pages, with opinions divided between those who viewed Karan’s approach as traditional and those who considered it respectful. As the discussion intensified, the actor decided to address the matter directly.

Karan Kundrra Opens Up On Consulting His Family

Speaking during an appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Karan dismissed the criticism and defended his decision. “Agar aap parents se nahi puchoge, agar aap apne bhaiyon se nahi puchoge, to kisse puchoge?” he said, which translates to, “If you don’t ask your parents and your siblings, then who will you ask?”

The actor explained that major life decisions naturally involve conversations with family members, particularly when those relationships are close and supportive. For Karan, consulting his family was not about seeking permission but about sharing an important milestone with people whose opinions matter to him. His comments resonated with many fans, who praised his emphasis on family values and emotional support systems.

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Why Are Karan And Tejasswi’s Relationship Decisions Closely Followed?

Few television couples have attracted as much public attention in recent years as Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The duo first captured audiences’ attention during their time on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where their relationship blossomed in front of millions of viewers. Since then, they have remained one of Indian television’s most talked-about celebrity couples.

From public appearances and vacations to wedding rumours and career milestones, nearly every development in their relationship generates significant engagement online. As a result, even a personal detail about a future proposal quickly became headline material.

How Is The Debate Reflecting Changing Relationship Norms?

The reaction to Karan’s remarks highlights a wider cultural conversation taking place across India. For many younger couples, marriage decisions are increasingly viewed as private choices between partners. At the same time, family involvement continues to play a significant role in many households, regardless of whether relationships are arranged or self-chosen.

Experts often note that modern Indian relationships frequently blend both approaches, individual choice and family consultation. Karan’s comments appear to reflect that middle ground. Rather than presenting family involvement as a requirement, he framed it as a natural part of his personal values and upbringing.

What’s Next For Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash?

While wedding speculation continues to follow the couple, neither Karan nor Tejasswi has publicly confirmed any immediate marriage plans. However, their relationship remains one of the most closely watched in the entertainment industry, with fans regularly looking for clues about the next chapter in their journey together. For now, Karan’s remarks have shifted the focus away from wedding rumours and toward a larger discussion about family, relationships and how different generations approach life’s biggest decisions.

And if the actor’s response is any indication, he remains unapologetic about involving his loved ones in moments that matter most.

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