Karan Paranjape, who played a character named Jignesh in the popular TV show Dill Mill Gayye and Sanjeevani was found dead at his residence on March 25. The actor was barely 26 years old. Karan was found dead at his residence around 11 am on Sunday. His mother found the body, the report said, adding that the reason for the actor’s death is not known yet. As per reports, the actor may have suffered a heart attack in his sleep. The actor is survived by his mother. His Facebook wall is flooded with friends mourning his demise.

On of Karan’s friend wrote on Facebook, “I wouldn’t have complained about you looking the same if I knew I would never get to see you age.. it all seems like one of your pranks but we aren’t laughing this time.. I cannot express how I feel because you’ve left a void so big that can’t be filled.. keep smiling on the other side and make everyone laugh because that’s a gift that’s priceless.. 20 odd years seem less to have known you. Always loved, you will be missed.” His co-star and friend Karan Wahi, who had worked with the actor in Dill Mill Gayye , took to his Instagram account and in his story wrote: “You will be missed JIGS.”

Rest in Peace Karan ParanjapeThis is beyond shocking. He was an actor from the hugely popular TV show Dill Mill Gayye… Posted by Projwal Deb on Sunday, 25 March 2018

Often we take things for granted..Not realising how quickly they can be taken away from you.One day you’re all laughing… Posted by Sylvia Chawla on Monday, 26 March 2018

The incident comes in a string of similar incidents involving noted personalities from the film and television world this year. Last month, Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai due to accidental drowning. A few days later, veteran TV actress Shammi aunty who was active in the industry for about six decades had passed away at her home in Mumbai. Shammi, whose real name was Nargis, was a Parsi and the former wife of legendary Bollywood filmmaker, the late Sultan Ahmed. Post which another TV actor Narendra Jha passes away on March 13, 2018, due to massive heart attack, he was 55 years old.

