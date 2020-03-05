Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava: Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Karan Patel with his wife Ankita Bhargava is fully enjoying their parenthood, as recently get hand and feet clay impressions of their daughter Mehr. However, the actor is currently in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 show, and making news for its daredevil stuns.

Karan Patel Ankita Bhargava: It’s a lifetime moment for every couple when they give birth to their child, and to double the happiness they find new ways to cherish it. Just like actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava did, the duo cast hand and feet clay impression of their little princess Mehr’s and shared the happiness on Instagram.

Ankita shared some images and captioned it: Each passing day, we will miss these tiny little hands and feet. This clay impression will always stay close to their heart and will be one of the most cherished memory. No doubt the couple is enjoying their parenthood and leaving no chance to make it special.

Before entering in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karan in an interview stated, they both has shared babies responsibility and he completes all the daddy duties. With time he also got to know how to swaddle Mehr, where we wrap the baby in a muslin cloth. when Ankita gets busy sometimes, he changes diapers. On the professional front, Karan Patel is gaining praise for his daredevil stunts in Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show highlight: Katrina Kaif pulls Salman Khan leg, here’s what Kaif says to Khan; watch video

Check Ankita Bhargava Patel post:

Also Read: Beyhadh 2 spoiler alert: Maya threatens MJ, puts knife on Rudra’s neck! watch video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 video:

Yaha der zarur hai, par andher nahi 😂

Did you guess the movie before #TejasswiPrakash? Watch #KKK10 every Sat-Sun at 9 PM, only on #Colors.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/cF5rObJbfU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 4, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma catches Goa Beach Tik Tok fever after Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Bagga, performs it with Tony Kakkar

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App