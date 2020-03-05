Karan Patel Ankita Bhargava: It’s a lifetime moment for every couple when they give birth to their child, and to double the happiness they find new ways to cherish it. Just like actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava did, the duo cast hand and feet clay impression of their little princess Mehr’s and shared the happiness on Instagram.
Ankita shared some images and captioned it: Each passing day, we will miss these tiny little hands and feet. This clay impression will always stay close to their heart and will be one of the most cherished memory. No doubt the couple is enjoying their parenthood and leaving no chance to make it special.
Before entering in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karan in an interview stated, they both has shared babies responsibility and he completes all the daddy duties. With time he also got to know how to swaddle Mehr, where we wrap the baby in a muslin cloth. when Ankita gets busy sometimes, he changes diapers. On the professional front, Karan Patel is gaining praise for his daredevil stunts in Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.
Check Ankita Bhargava Patel post:
Cos with each passing day I feel im gonna miss these tiny little hands and feet more and more… This will stay as my most cherished memory FOREVER! Thanku Bhushan @mruda_casting_studio for bearing with my detailed list of how I want this to be done! And also making the entire frame exactly how I had imagined ! Im glad I googled and found u guys! P.S This isn’t a paid post or a collab,It’s outta sheer satisfaction as a customer ! Plz get in touch with them for any moulding/casting requirements ! #rabbdimehr #handsandfeetcasting Photo Courtesy – @krystledsouza 😘
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 video:
Yaha der zarur hai, par andher nahi 😂
Did you guess the movie before #TejasswiPrakash? Watch #KKK10 every Sat-Sun at 9 PM, only on #Colors.
Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/cF5rObJbfU
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 4, 2020
