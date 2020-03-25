Television actor Karan Patel recently criticized the public for crowding the streets to buy essential commodities for 21 days lockdown. Read the entire story below—

This won’t be wrong to say that coronavirus has not just affected the health of the people, it has also impacted the lifestyles. Each day, new number of positive cases are coming up with new figures and in order to keep things under control, some hours back PM Modi announced about complete lockdown for the rest 21 days in the entire country and he has also urged people to lock themselves at home.

Not just this, he also informed the public that all the essential things like milk, hospitals, groceries, and chemists will be available in this lockdown. But it seems that people got confused and immediately after the speech, people crowded the streets in order to collect commodities in surplus. Recently, Karan Patel criticized people for not following the rules and shared a picture of the streets in his Instagram story.

It seems that Karan took this picture from his balcony and captioned the image saying that all the essential commodities will be available during the lockdown. He added saying that stop behaving like animals during migration.

Talking about Modi’s speech, PM said that please lock yourself in the house and boundary yourself in the Lakshman Rekha at your doorstep. He added that one step outside the house can bring home the virus. He also said that he wants people to take this seriously as they did during Janata’s curfew.

Be safe and stay at home for yourself and your family! #21Days #21daysLockdown — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 24, 2020

Essentials will b available during this period of lockdown as promised by d government. Only trust will get us through this grave Pandemic. Overcrowding may result in the very thing you wanna avoid. Precautions r fine but fearful steps r not good.

Plz practice social distancing! — HK (@eyehinakhan) March 24, 2020

Its a complete #LockdownNow till 14th April !! 21 days #lockdown “Jaan hai toh Jahan hai” as Mr Prime Minister @narendramodi Be safe everyone !! Stay at home !! Don’t panic ..Let’s be united and Let’s #fightCoronavirus together ! — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) March 24, 2020

Complete lockdown till 14th of april 2020 from midnight.Please request you all to follow what our honourable prime minister @narendramodi ji has requested for. #21daysoflockdown #saveyousavenation #COVIDー19 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 24, 2020

Not just Karan Patel, many other Television actors like Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Akanksha Puri also urged people to follow the guidelines given by the government.

