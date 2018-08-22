'Yeh hain Mohabatein' actress Divyanka Tripathi has shared a video on her Instagram where she has been hit by a rock. But what happened after that was even more hilarious. Check out the latest video

‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Divyanka Tripathi is busy in shooting the upcoming episode of the recently released promo. The promo has an interesting sequence filled with thrilling moments apart from the usual drama. Already the promo has taken the internet by storm and left us curious about the episode. Now, Divyanka has shared a video on Twitter where she has been hit by a rock.

Shocked? Well, there is no need to panic, apparently it was a dummy rock made out of cardboard. However, following this what happened was even more hilarious. She takes the stone with all her might and kicks it back with her head and emerges to be superwoman. Don’t believe us, check out the latest video.

#IshimaTheStrongest💪👀🤙 A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Aug 21, 2018 at 4:22am PDT

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi’s latest Instagram video is not at all for the weak

In case you missed it, in the promo, the viewers got to see Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) getting trapped inside a cave and will have no way out.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi and peach, then how can you not like peaches?

Meanwhile, the speculation is rife that to add some spice in the show, the makers are bringing Sudha Chandran in it post the leap as Ishita’s opponent and will take revenge from Bhalla family. Sharing about her role to India Forums, the actress said, “It’s a nice character and the new track will enable my entry. I will be playing the role of Ms. Srivastav, and will be an entrepreneur who is an independent woman and has many dimensions to her.” She further added, “It is always a wonder experience whenever it is with Balaji and you are sure to have a great time.” This indeed sounds exciting. She will start shooting from the end of this month.”

Also Read:Divyanka Tripathi or pink roses! Which one do you like more?

Coming back to the latest video, it seems like the episode will be filled with a lot of fun and excitement. Well, we just can’t wait to watch the episode. What about you?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More