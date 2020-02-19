Karan Patel: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is all set to make a come back in one of the most dangerous and adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He seems very excited and enthusiastic about being the contestant of the show. Karan Patel in an interview said that the show is going to be difficult, as it challenges one’s patience, stamina and strength, the show is hosted by Rohit Shetty who is famous for his action sequences, so the show promises to be more interesting and full of suspense from the previous seasons.

Karan Patel and her wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl on 14 December 2019 and were unable to hold there happiness. The couples concealed the news of pregnancy for a long time. Karan and Akita are having a whale of a time with there daughter and are enjoying the responsibility of parenthood.

Karan Patel in an interview said that he is numb, overjoyed and a little frightened, the little soul has given all the emotions at once. He also added that he is very thankful to his wife Ankita and also a bit nervous to fulfill the responsibility of being a father.here is a glimpse of the couples with there daughter.

The couples completely indulged in parenthood and are exploring the steps to be good parents and now when the father Karan Patel is going to be in the new show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 he has to take a break from daddy duties.

