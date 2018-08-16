Television actor Karan Patel popularly known as Raman Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Zindagi U-Turn as a host. Zindagi U-Turn will be a sequel of BBC's popular show Aye Zindagi. As per sources, the show is not a sequel. It is reported that the concept and idea are quite similar to the previous show.

Television actor Karan Patel popularly known as Raman Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Zindagi U-Turn as a host. Zindagi U-Turn will be a sequel of BBC’s popular show Aye Zindagi. As per sources, the show is not a sequel. It is reported that the concept and idea are quite similar to the previous show. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have started searching for the cast and handsome hunk Karan Patel in the top list of the makers for anchoring. The makers and channel are excited to put Karan Patel on board. However, Karan Patel while denying the order was noted saying that if he ever gets approached for something like this, he will be more excited to do it.

Recently, Karan Patel took to his official Instagram account to post his transformation photo. In his post, he wrote, “Stand still and be LEFT behind or do what is RIGHT and lead the way. Left Pic Vs Right Pic Random But Inspiring Hai Na?.” Well, that was not it! Wifey Ankita Bhargava instantly replied on his post and wrote, “Well well well, I have more inspiring throwback pictures of urs!!!! Perfect for blackmailing u to take me out for a long drive and a coffee date.”

Karan Patel started his career as a host by anchoring in Kaho Na Yaar Hai. He made acting career by starring in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki in 2000. The famous actor has starred in shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kesar, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Nach Baliye 3, Teri Meri Love Stories, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye 8 and I Don’t Watch TV.

