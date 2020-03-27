In amid of the Coronavirus outbreak Ankita Bhargava has written a note for her daughter Mehr, telling her the reason for keeping her indoors. Read the full article to know more.

As the world is facing a tough time in the coronavirus phase, a 21-day lockdown is a good step taken by our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This lockdown period can help us to keep the virus at bay. As we all are indoors and praying for this tension of coronavirus to end soon, Karan Patel’ wife Ankita Bhargava has written down a heartfelt note for her newborn daughter Mehr. She has written that she is praying for her safety and why does she need to confine her daughter in one room.

Ankita wrote that she must also show Mehr how green is this world now, but they are keeping her indoor as in there is no tomorrow. The actress further explains that why is she keeping her little angel indoors, she said if there is chaos or noise then there is peace as well, if there is sadness there is happiness as well, if there are demons there are angels as well.

Bhargava said that she believes that she will bring up Mehr with so much positivity, empathy, love, goodness that she when she will grow up she will make this place a better place to live. Ankita also said, that being in isolation or self-quarantine is the need of the hour. She added, that some people are thinking that its the end of the world but what Ankita feels is that the world needed some time to heal. She said that the government are doing their bit an some of the citizens as well. Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava embraced parenthood for the very first time on December 14, 2019

