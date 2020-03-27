As the world is facing a tough time in the coronavirus phase, a 21-day lockdown is a good step taken by our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This lockdown period can help us to keep the virus at bay. As we all are indoors and praying for this tension of coronavirus to end soon, Karan Patel’ wife Ankita Bhargava has written down a heartfelt note for her newborn daughter Mehr. She has written that she is praying for her safety and why does she need to confine her daughter in one room.
Ankita wrote that she must also show Mehr how green is this world now, but they are keeping her indoor as in there is no tomorrow. The actress further explains that why is she keeping her little angel indoors, she said if there is chaos or noise then there is peace as well, if there is sadness there is happiness as well, if there are demons there are angels as well.
Bhargava said that she believes that she will bring up Mehr with so much positivity, empathy, love, goodness that she when she will grow up she will make this place a better place to live. Ankita also said, that being in isolation or self-quarantine is the need of the hour. She added, that some people are thinking that its the end of the world but what Ankita feels is that the world needed some time to heal. She said that the government are doing their bit an some of the citizens as well. Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava embraced parenthood for the very first time on December 14, 2019
Mera Bachha Mehr, I brought you into this world (More than Willingly) Thus its my duty to tell you why I have locked you up within the four walls of our home! Just when we bought you a pram to show you what the world is like… The little bit of Greenery near Nani-Nana house,The Almost Blue Occasional Sky,The not so fresh air….We are keeping you indoors like there is no tomorrow!🙈🙏 So let me tell you why I chose to add you into this maddening world. If there is chaos,There is also peace,If there is sadness,There is also Happiness,If there are Demons,There are also Angels! I believed that I will bring up my child with so much Positivity,Sensitivity,Empathy,Love,Kindness and Goodness that she will grow up and make this world a better place! #needofthehour Now, Let me go on and tell you whats actually happening. The world has come to a stand still Because ‘Nature’ has finally decided to teach us a lesson! The human race has been tearing apart the very soul of our planet! Plants,Animals,Mountains,Rivers,Forests,Less privileged human beings,Women…. Everything was exploited to the T. You must know Mehr,Every act counts,GOOD or BAD! Every action has energy associated with it and We had collected so much NEGATIVE ENERGY/BAD KARMA over the past decades that now in the beginning of 2020,This new decade, THE PLANET NEEDED HEALING!🌎 The Governments are doing their bit and so are a few citizens, But It will all end only if and when we all learn what we are supposed to from this pandemic! Human race isn’t the beginning and the end of the world,This world belongs to every single living cell on this planet,Let our intelligence not make life a living hell for us…. LIKE IT IS RIGHT NOW!🌚 I am positive and hopeful that when it is finally time to step out with you,This world will be little better than before.🌈🌈🌈🌈 They say the dolphins are back… So thats good news right !🐬🐬🐬🐬 🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬Lots of Love, Maa
