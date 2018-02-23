Bollywood's handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover rings in his 36th birthday with his beautiful wife Bipasha Basu in Goa. Taking the social media with a sweet surprise, the duo has been sharing all adorable photos and videos from the Karan's birthday celebrations. On the day of his birthday, Bipasha also posted a sweet message for the love of her life on her Instagram account. Along with the duo, television actor Ayaz Khan is also present in Goa to celebrate the actor's 36th birthday.

Bollywood’s love couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu leave no stone unturned to set major #CoupleGoals for their fans. On the occasion of Karan’s 36th birthday, the monkey duo flew down to their Goa like every year and have been showering their love on social media ever since. Ever-so-gorgeous Bipasha took to her Instagram account to post an adorable selfie with the love of her life and captioned, “All of me loves all of you❤️ Happy Birthday my sweetheart❤️”

In an another post where Karan can be seen planting a cute kiss on her cheeks, Bipasha captioned, “And we are in our love heaven, Goa for @iamksgofficial birthday …like every year❤️Getting my face squashed by this fellow is one of my fav things❤️ #monkeylove” Along with the duo, Television actor Ayaz Khan also joined in to celebrate Karan’s birthday. Bipasha also shared a fun video of the friends dancing around and captioned, “And then this happened too😂 #monkeyprincebirthday @ayazkhan701 and @iamksgofficial “

Last month, Bipasha Basu ringed in her birthday with just some of her close friends and friends. On the day of her birthday, Karan had posted an adorable message for his lady love and captioned, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You’re truly the best kinda girl there is!” For the uninitiated, Karan and Bipasha met on the sets of Alone and instantly fell in love. The duo tied the knot in April 2016.

Check out other photos from Karan Singh Grover’s birthday celebrations:

Doing what i do best… A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Feb 21, 2018 at 6:08am PST

My Hot Baby ❤️ #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 21, 2018 at 12:57am PST

