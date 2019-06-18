The much-awaited entry of Rishabh Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover.in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has finally taken place. Previously, Ronit Roy as Mr Bajaj made everyone fall in love with his attitude and aura of a clever businessman who has no emotions and only knows how to play dirty games in the business for his business expansion and now we are hoping that Karan Singh Grover, who has stepped in the shoes of Ronit Roy to play the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot will do full justice to his character.

In the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Rishabh Bajaj finally made an entry and his dapper looks, grey hair, the attractive eyes and the bold personality will make your jaws drop and leave you asking for more.

Rishabh Bajaj’s entry has raised the TRP of the show already which was affected after Hina Khan, who is playing the role of Komolika, had quit the show. However, it seems like now that Mr Bajaj is in the game, the show is only going to be more interesting and fans are waiting to see how Rishabh Bajaj’s entry will create chaos in the lives of Prerna and Anurag.

The video of Karan Singh Grover’s entry as Rishabh Bajaj in the show has gone viral on social media and fans took to social media to express their excitement and also said that Karan Singh Grover is the best choice for playing the iconic villain Mr Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular television shows which airs on Star Plus. It stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles.

