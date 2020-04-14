Television actors Karan Tacker and Krystle D’Souza were among the most adorable on-screen couples of the Television industry. From their chemistry to their bond and comfort, everything between the actors was just perfect. Both Karan and Krystle worked together in daily soap Ek Hazaaro Main Meri Behna Hai with costars Nia Sharma and Kushal Tandon. While working together, both of them even started dating but their love life was short-lived as just after a few months, both of them parted ways.

Going in detail, Karan Tacker and Krystle D’Souza started dating in 2011, while their show was a big hit, their fans loved them as a couple and were fondly called Kryan. Though both of them never made their relationship official, their holidays, and vacations were enough to give hope to their fans. Soon after, both of them called it off and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Karan opened up on their breakup and said that both of them never broke up due to personal differences. On being asked whether he would like to collaborate with her again, he added that he never looks for costars, his priority is to first see the script and if it appeals to him in the first go, he agrees to the project.

Further, sometime back reacting to Karan Johar’s statement, Karan revealed that he is in touch with all his ex-girlfriends and believes that exes are your best friends as both of them know each other well as they have spent a lot of time together. On the work front, Karan Tacker recently appeared in thriller series Special Ops under Hotstar with costars Kay Kay Menonm Vipul Gupta, Vinay Pathak, and Meher Vij.

