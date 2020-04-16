Dill Mill Gayye actor Karan Wahi through his Instagram post creating awareness related to COVID-19. Time and again Karan shares some inspirational videos to keep people positive during the lockdown.
The actor also donated to an NGO that helps needy people amid lockdown. Howbeit, the news has been disclosed by his friend Asha Negi, she posted an Instagram story, which reads: Karan would never speak about it in public about the donation he made to support the cause.
After that Karan also wrote on his Instagram stories, which reads: His Instagram account is available for those who are willing to help. As an actor channelize him for the betterment of others
You may have stopped riding to #StayHome #StaySafe, but you continue to move ahead. As you #HangUpYourKeys, I am sure you are using this time to help those around you. Share this to spread the word and let us know what's your story? @zainimam_official _official @rithvik_d @sehban_azim what's yours? #HangUpYourKeys #CastrolActiv #ProtectWhatYouLove @ZeeNews @zeebusinessofficial @castrolcricket
Earlier, in the other video, he was seen explaining how his society members are doing their bit by taking responsibility of guards in the area. The actor also requested all to come forward to help the needy people. Indeed, the actor always raised his voice for every social cause. Earlier this week he shared a heart-wrenching video explaining the importance of nature and how to protect mother earth.
Talking about his quarantine period, looking at his Instagram post seems like the actor is busy cherish his old school days. He also does household chores and busy honing his guitar skills. Indeed Bollywood and TV celebs are doing every bit to save the nation. Where on one hand, some actor has donated 4 stoery building to treat the COVID-19 patients while others other feeding thousands of needy on a daily basis.
This isn’t a great picture of mine but just posting this cause I have been getting a lot of msgs from people on my DM asking about how Iam maintaining myself and about how some guys are sad cause they feel they ain’t looking good . I put this up so all of u can see that I also have lost the way my body looked ,i am human and it’s oki to breathe sometimes and not run after or think about something that’s making u low #quarintine hai guys Make sure U feel good Looking good apne aap ho jaaayega… Hang in there guys #stayhome #staystrong