Actor Karan Wahi through his Instagram post requested people to help the needy ones and do their part as a responsible citizens. The actor has donated all his savings for the COVID-19 relief.

Dill Mill Gayye actor Karan Wahi through his Instagram post creating awareness related to COVID-19. Time and again Karan shares some inspirational videos to keep people positive during the lockdown.

The actor also donated to an NGO that helps needy people amid lockdown. Howbeit, the news has been disclosed by his friend Asha Negi, she posted an Instagram story, which reads: Karan would never speak about it in public about the donation he made to support the cause.

After that Karan also wrote on his Instagram stories, which reads: His Instagram account is available for those who are willing to help. As an actor channelize him for the betterment of others

Earlier, in the other video, he was seen explaining how his society members are doing their bit by taking responsibility of guards in the area. The actor also requested all to come forward to help the needy people. Indeed, the actor always raised his voice for every social cause. Earlier this week he shared a heart-wrenching video explaining the importance of nature and how to protect mother earth.

Talking about his quarantine period, looking at his Instagram post seems like the actor is busy cherish his old school days. He also does household chores and busy honing his guitar skills. Indeed Bollywood and TV celebs are doing every bit to save the nation. Where on one hand, some actor has donated 4 stoery building to treat the COVID-19 patients while others other feeding thousands of needy on a daily basis.

