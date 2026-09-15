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Home > Entertainment News > Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz

Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz

Karan Wahi has once again fuelled speculation about a possible Bigg Boss 20 wildcard entry. His latest conversation with Avinash Mishra comes days after ex-girlfriend Uditi Singh addressed the same rumours inside the house.

Karan Wahi (Photo:X)
Karan Wahi (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 21:31 IST

Karan Wahi may have just given Bigg Boss 20 fans another reason to wonder if he could eventually walk into the house. The actor, who is currently competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, spoke about the possibility during a recent vlog with co-contestant Avinash Mishra. While Karan has not officially confirmed that he is joining Salman Khan’s reality show, his comments have certainly kept the wildcard rumours alive.

Karan Wahi Says, ‘Ho Sakta Hai…’

During the conversation, Karan himself brought up the possibility of entering Bigg Boss 20. He told Avinash, “Ho sakta hai iske baad tum mujhe Bigg Boss ke ghar mein dekho.” The remark immediately caught attention, although it remains unclear whether Karan was joking with his friend or hinting at an actual plan.

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Avinash then added another layer to the conversation by suggesting that people viewers already know could be entering Bigg Boss. The comment appeared to invite speculation about Karan’s connection to Uditi Singh, who is currently inside the house. Avinash later clarified that he was referring to Kanika Mann. Karan also revealed that Avinash had encouraged him to consider the show, saying, “Avinash had fully prepped me, telling me, ‘Bro, just go’.”

Karan Wahi Wants To Finish Khatron Ke Khiladi First

For now, Karan appears to be keeping his options open. He said he wants to focus on his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 journey before deciding whether Bigg Boss is next. “I want to be in the spotlight; actually, I’m thinking that if I make it to the Khatron finale, I’ll decide then whether or not I want to go to Bigg Boss,” he said.

The comments come as Karan is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi for the third time, having previously appeared in Season 8.

What Did Uditi Singh Say About Karan’s Bigg Boss Entry?

The speculation became even more interesting after Uditi Singh, Karan’s former girlfriend and a Bigg Boss 20 contestant, addressed the possibility of his wildcard entry. Uditi said she would have no problem if Karan entered the house and insisted that she had moved on from their past relationship. “Woh saath bhi aa jata toh mere liye any other contestant type hi hota,” she said, adding that there are already people in the house she does not speak to.

She also indicated that she did not expect him to enter as a wildcard, saying that if he were coming to the show, she believed he would have entered from the beginning.

Karan Wahi And Uditi Singh’s Past Relationship

Karan and Uditi were reportedly in a relationship for around two-and-a-half years and had even discussed marriage before eventually parting ways. Uditi has said that the breakup was difficult initially but that she has since moved on.  Karan, meanwhile, continues to be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Known for shows such as Remix and Dill Mill Gayye, he has also appeared on Bigg Boss as a guest in the past.

For now, there is no official confirmation of Karan Wahi entering Bigg Boss 20, but his latest comments have certainly given the wildcard speculation fresh momentum.

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Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz
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Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz

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Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz

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Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz
Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz
Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz
Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz
Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz

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