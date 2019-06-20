Popular Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been replaced by Karan Wahi as host for the upcoming Dance India Dance season 7. Read the article to know more.

Popular TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar was all set to make his hosting debut with the upcoming Dance India Dance season 7 premiere. Unfortunately, the Kundali Bhagya star was replaced by veteran host Karan Wahi for the position after Dhoopar stepped down.

The actor who plays Karan Luthra in the popular television series Kundali Bhagya admitted on the morning of June 20 that the position would leave the actor without any weekly offs and that he had other commitments to attend to at the moment. Dhoopar also added that he hopes to get another opportunity like this in the future.

Karan Wahi who has replaced the popular television star has had immense experience hosting television shows, having hosted popular shows like Indian Idol Juniors, Indian Idol 7, Nach Baliye season 5 and 6 alongside Gautum Rode, Dance India Dance Super Moms, and India’s Next Superstars alongside Rithvik Dhanjani.

Dhoopar was reportedly enthusiastic about working with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is set to make her television debut in the upcoming DID season 7 as a judge for the show. Along with her, rapper Raftaar and professional dancer Bosco Martis will also be judging.

The new season of Dance India Dance will sport a brand new format, with contestants being split into four groups, from the north (North Ke Nawabs), South (South Ke Thalaivas), East (East Ke Tigers) and West (West Ke Singhams). These groups will be headed by 4 leaders namely Bhawna Khanduja for the North, Palden Lama for the East, Paul Marshal for the West and finally Sneha Kapoor for the South.

