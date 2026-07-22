Karanvir Bohra Breaks Silence On Separation Rumours With Teejay Sidhu; Says He Won’t Discuss Personal Life

For months, rumours surrounding Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s marriage have fuelled conversations across social media. From the couple’s reduced online appearances together to fans noticing that Bohra had unfollowed his wife on social media, speculation about their relationship has continued to grow. The buzz intensified earlier this year after Teejay was not seen in Mumbai following the death of Karanvir’s father, veteran producer Mahendra Bohra. While neither of them publicly addressed the reports, their silence only added to online curiosity.

Now, Karanvir has finally responded to the ongoing speculation, without confirming or denying the rumours.

Karanvir Bohra says he wants to keep his personal life private

In an interview with The Times of India, the actor said he is not ready to discuss his personal life and requested that people respect his decision. “I would not like to talk about this right now. When I don’t want to discuss something, I respectfully say so, and I hope people respect that.” When asked how he deals with constant scrutiny over his personal life, Bohra said he has learned not to let public opinion affect him.

“I don’t let anything bother me. Even when netizens say something nasty, I don’t get hurt,” he said, adding that he prefers not to react to online speculation. His remarks stop short of addressing the rumours directly, leaving fans without a clear answer about the current status of his relationship with Teejay.

A marriage that has long been in the public eye

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, a Canadian actor, television host and former VJ, have been married for nearly two decades. Over the years, they have often shared glimpses of their family life on social media, earning admiration for their candid parenting moments and long-distance relationship. The couple are parents to three daughters, twins Bella and Vienna, born in 2016, and their youngest daughter, Gia Vanessa, who was born in 2020.

In recent years, Teejay relocated to Canada with the children to provide them with a stable educational environment, while Karanvir has continued working in Mumbai, travelling frequently between India and Canada to balance his professional and personal commitments.

Who is Karanvir Bohra?

A familiar face on Indian television for more than two decades, Karanvir Bohra rose to prominence with shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin 2. Beyond fiction, he has appeared in reality shows including Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Lock Upp.

In addition to acting, Bohra has also explored production and direction, gradually expanding his career behind the camera.

While speculation about his marriage continues to circulate online, the actor’s latest remarks make one thing clear: for now, he is choosing privacy over public explanation.