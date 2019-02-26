Recently, Karanvir Bohra took the internet by storm by sharing a photo of his latest blonde hair. Last year we had seen actor Karan Kundra and his girlfriend Anusha Dandekar colouring their hair blonde as the photos went viral. It seems like going blonde is the upcoming trend and will gain popularity with the passage of time.

Blonde hair is not what everyone can carry well. It is something that people ponder over multiple times before actually implementing the look. Last year we had seen actor Karan Kundra and his girlfriend Anusha Dandekar colouring their hair blonde as the photos went viral. The telly hunk Karnvir Bohra is the latest celeb to go blonde. The former Bigg Boss contestant went live on Instagram from the salon to give a treat to all his fans.

The actor had garnered a massive fan following with his decency and humble disposition on the reality show Bigg Boss 12. As we all know that Bohra is very creative and loves to experiment with his looks and design his own garments as well. Well, recently Karanvir went to the salon with his best friend Raghu Ram with whom he bumped into at the mall. While the Roadies maker enjoyed a foot massage KVB got his hair coloured.

In the Bigg Boss house, Salman Khan was often seen teasing Karanvir Bohra about his attire. After some time, fans felt it was too much of humiliation. Moreover, his wife Teejay Sidhu wrote an open letter which went viral. Later Karanvir Bohra was quoted saying that Salman Khan was like his elder brother and he did not mind anything.

Here are some photos of the Shararat actor from his official Instagram account:

