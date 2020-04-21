Television actor Karanvir Bohra recently shared a heartwarming note on Instagram for wife Teejay on their 13th anniversary. Take a look—

To celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, recently Television actor Karanir Bohra shared a heartwarming post for wife Teejay Sidhu to make her feel special. Not just this, Karanvir also made a special Halwa for his wife and shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen holding the sweet dish in her hands. In the post, Karanvir revealed as he doesn’t know how to make any cake, so he decided to make halwa.

Karanvir and Teejay tied the knots on November 3, 2006, and since then the couple leaves no chance of being in headlines especially for their social media posts. Currently, both of them, are enjoying their bit spending quality time with each other with their twins Bella and Vienna. The twins have a major fan base on Instagram and create a buzz with their adorable pictures on the Internet.

On the work front, Karanvir started his acting career by appearing in the 1990 film Tejaa. Post to which, he also appeared in films like Kismat Konnection, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna and is also known for working in the Tele industry in shows like Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava, Naagin 2 and many more.

After portraying roles on screens, Karanvir Grover also showcased his true personality by appearing in shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5 and Bigg Boss season 12 and became the fourth runner up. Recently, he also appeared in Bharti Singh’s show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

