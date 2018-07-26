Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's beard game is going too strong these days. The actor, who recently impressed everyone with his path-breaking performance in Netflix original's Sacred Games as Sartaj Singh, has donned a sexy beard for his character of a Sikh policeman in Sacred Games and his fans have been loving his new look and avatar.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s beard game is going too strong these days. The actor, who recently impressed everyone with his path-breaking performance in Netflix original’s Sacred Games as Sartaj Singh, has donned a sexy beard for his character of a Sikh policeman in Sacred Games and his fans have been loving his new look and avatar. However, everything has its own pros and cons and just like how everyone loves Saif’s beard look, his stunning wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan have not been kissing him on his cheeks for a very long time, all thanks to his thick and long beard.

In a recent interview, Saif spoke about his beard game and revealed that he will be keeping the beard for another six months. Saif also said that although he has been thinking about shaving it off but given that he has to begin shooting for the second season of Sacred Games, he is giving it a second thought.

When asked about how his beard is affecting his family life, he revealed that although Kareena and the little cupcake Taimur like it and Taimur even keeps pulling it, none of them kisses him on his face.

Saif also said that although Taimur kisses him on his hand when Saif asks him to kiss him on his face, Taimur tilts his head on Saif’s cheek. Saif (jokingly) also said that his better half Kareena also does the same.

Saif, who will also be seen in Navdeep Singh’s upcoming film in which she will be seen playing the role of a Naga sadhu bounty hunter, will be seen in a long beard and dreadlocks. Kareena and Saif are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood and we all know about the crazy fan following and popularity of their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More