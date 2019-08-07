Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is winning the hearts of social media and Sara Ali Khan with her latest airport look. On Tuesday, the actor returned from London and made a style statement with her casual avatar. Take a look-

From London to Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor is constantly travelling nowadays to maintain a work and personal life balance. However, one thing that remains constant is her fashion quotient. From gorgeous sarees, dress to a laid back attire, Kareena can pull off any attire and give the young talents of the Bollywood industry a run for their money. On Tuesday night, Kareena returned to Mumbai and made a distinct style statement with her edgy yet comfortable look.

In the photos surfacing on social media, Kareena can be seen dressed in an oversized pink t-shirt, denim pants and tan pointed shoes. She accessorized her look with a denim bag, a watch, bracelets, rings and a pair of round frame sunglasses. Keeping her makeup bare minimal, she tied her hair into a ponytail.

While Kareena makes fans go gaga over her latest look, Sara Ali Khan seems equally impressed as she has liked one of her photos shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. A few days ago, Sara grabbed the attention of social media after she was seen pulling her own luggage at the airport.

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor is shooting for her dance based reality show Dance India Dance. When it comes to films, she will be seen in upcoming projects like Angrezi Medium, Takht and Good News. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, who has completed the shooting of Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, will now begin shooting for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. Even though, Kareena is not on social media, her photos keep flooding the Internet every now and then.

