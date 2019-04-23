Bollywood BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are taking social media by storm with their latest photos. In the photos going viral on social media, the duo can be seen twinning in the streets of London. Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

The friendship of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Rao dates back a long time. From sharing the screen space in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq, giving friendship goals with their workout videos to taking some time off their busy schedule for an all-girls trip, the duo is the true BFFs of Bollywood industry. After wrapping up the shooting of her upcoming film Good News, Kareena is vacationing in London with her best friend and the photos are taking social media by storm.

In the first photo, the duo can be seen twinning in black top paired with denim, a leather jacket, statement black bags and sunglasses. Meanwhile, in another photo, the duo can be seen catching up with their friend over a drink at an upscale restaurant. Needless to say, the duo is refining style and glamour in the photos from their day out.

Giving an example of a strong friendship, the duo is also often spotted spending time with their sisters Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor. Earlier this year, Amrita Arora graced Kareena Kapoor’s show What Women Want where they discussed female friendships. In the interaction, Amrita admitted that she gets jealous when Bebo forms new friendships.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has just wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated for a release on September 6, 2019. With this, she will also be seen in the upcoming film Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

