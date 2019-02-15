Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora who have known each other for a very long time now, prefer to work out together to keep themselves physically fit. Recently Arora took to her official Instagram account to share her workout routine with Bebo in the gym. Have a look at the video which we are sure will give you best friend workout goals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora who are known to be best buddies are often spotted working out together. Recently, Amrita shared a boomerang video on her official Instagram account doing cattle bell squats. Another video that has surfaced the internet shows the duo breaking the sweat by doing a shoulder workout. It seems like they are very fond of each other and don’t get the motivation while working out separately. The BFFs are often seen donned in stylish gym outfits exercising together. Their dedication and coordination to keep themselves physically fit will give you major best friend workout goals.

Amrita Arora who is an actress, model and TV presenter made her Bollywood debut with Kitne Door Kitne Paas opposite Fardeen Khan in 2002 which was not a box office success. The actress rose from her failure to give her first successful film Awara Paagal Deewana. Also, she gave a special appearance in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om in the song Deewangi Deewangi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is now a member of the Pataudi family made her debut with the war film Refugee in 2000. The actress rose to prominence with the historical drama Asoka and the blockbuster melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham… Later, she did several blockbuster hit movies including Jab We Met, We Are Family, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijan, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Kurbaan, Heroine and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More