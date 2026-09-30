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Home > Entertainment News > Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking

Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking

Kareena Kapoor has surprised fans by welcoming Mira Kapoor, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor, to the new season of What Women Want. The two were first seen together in a photo from the show's set, and social media quickly called the collaboration an unexpected crossover.

Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 08:41 IST

This was probably not on anyone’s 2026 bingo card. Kareena Kapoor has just shared a picture with Mira Kapoor, and the internet immediately noticed the connection between the two. Mira, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, is the latest guest on Kareena’s popular chat show What Women Want. Kareena shared a picture of the two from the shoot on Instagram Stories, calling Mira “The absolutely warm and lovely Mira Kapoor on the show today.”

The picture itself is simple. The backstory is what makes it interesting.

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Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Share The Screen For The First Time

Mira is set to appear on the upcoming sixth season of What Women Want. She also shared pictures from the shoot, writing, “What women want is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are.” Kareena responded to the post, calling her “gorgeous.”

Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking

Mira’s appearance is particularly intriguing because she has largely stayed away from the conventional celebrity chat-show circuit. Naturally, fans are now wondering what the two discussed once the cameras started rolling.

The Shahid Kapoor Connection Makes This Crossover Unusual

Before Mira became Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Shahid and Kareena were one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples. They dated from 2004 to 2007 and also appeared together in films including Fida, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met.

Their 2007 film Jab We Met, made around the time of their breakup, became one of the most beloved Hindi romantic films of its era.

Years later, however, both moved on with their lives. Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, while Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015. Shahid and Mira have two children, Misha and Zain, while Kareena and Saif are parents to Taimur and Jeh.

Now, It’s Kareena And Mira’s Conversation

The episode isn’t centred on Shahid or their shared personal history. For now, the focus is simply on Mira joining Kareena’s show and the unusual nature of the pairing.

Still, the picture was enough to get social media talking, with fans describing the collaboration as something they “never saw coming.” And perhaps that is exactly what makes this episode of What Women Want worth watching.

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Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking
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Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking

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Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking

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Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking
Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking
Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking
Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking
Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking

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