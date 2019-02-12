Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is now a member of the Pataudi family, never drops any opportunity to grab the headlines. Anything she does, anywhere she goes, sets the internet abuzz. So, when Saif Ali Khan chose to ask wife Kareena a question on her radio show on Ishq FM, not only did he get a dose of Bebology, it got everyone biting their nails too.

Taimur, who is in Kareena Kapoor's lap, looks adorable in a blue T-shirt and blue denim shorts

Saif Ali Khan asked Kareena Kapoor Khan if there was a way a husband could get more attention or make his wife happier post a baby, to which Kareena replied that she couldn’t believe her husband could have asked such a cheeky question on national radio. She also stated that she would answer it anyway and said that a husband should be there for a wife always. She quoted that baby means a lot of responsibilities and by sharing them wife would automatically become happy. She also suggested Saif that for attention, he should plan a nice date for her to some romantic location without the baby and then see the magic.

Bebo also said that if the wife says that she wanted to spend time with the baby then he shouldn’t feel bad as it doesn’t mean she loves him any less but it just means for some time, her perspective has changed. The actress concluded by saying that she would be hoping for a nice romantic date soon.

The duo had met on the sets of Tashan long back in 2008 and have been inseparable since then. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh and have two children, Sara and Ibrahim, from that marriage. Kareena too was in a relationship with Shahid Kapoor prior to getting hitched with Khan. They broke up during the making of their hit film Jab We Met. However, despite all the masala available for the paparazzi, Taimur is their favourite and they never fail to capture his cute moments for us. Little Tim has become the growing crush of the nation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More