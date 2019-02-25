Koffee With Karan season 6: Finale episode of the hottest talk-show went on-air yesterday, starring Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. The two sizzling ladies revealed some spicy secrets and took the coffee couch to another level. The fun moments even made Priyanka Chopra give Kareena Kapoor a quirky nickname that will leave you in splits.

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have been part of many catfight stories for many years but they finally called it quits as they graced Karan’s Koffee couch together. The finale episode of Koffee With Karan was one of the most happening ones as it had the two super-ladies of the industry, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. The chemistry between them proved that there is no scope for any differences now and they are perfectly comfortable with each other.

Of many fun moments, Priyanka Chopra burst everyone is laughter when she assigned a cute nickname for Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Karan Johar called Kareena Kapoor with the name Chhoti Maa, denoting that she is Sara Ali Khan’s stepmother, Priyanka Chopra popped in saying that she doesn’t think that Choti Maa is a suitable title for her, on which Karan asked her to find a new one. Quickly, Priyanka Chopra came up with a quirky nickname Chhoti Begum and it even got Kareena Kapoor on-board. Bebo replied saying that she is okay with this.

The show was a hit one and spilt beans on many juicy gossips. The two ladies also talked about their husbands and revealed secrets. One of the interesting facts that came out in the show was that both Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor were proposed by their husbands in Greece and that is the place where it all started. It all popped up when Karan Johar asked Kareena Kapoor if she remembers the place where Saif Ali Khan proposed her for marriage. On that, Bebo replied saying Greece and Priyanka Chopra surprisingly said even Nick Jonas proposed to her in Greece.

