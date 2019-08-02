Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is back to steal a million hearts with her latest photoshoot. Bebo has gone all glam for a bridal photoshoot and is seen donning a regal avatar. Take a look at her latest photos-

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the embodiment of grace, poise and royalty. Be it her diverse characters on the big screen, red carpet appearance or magazine covers, she manages to woo the audience with whatever she does. As the actor strikes a balance between her upcoming films and a reality show, she has managed to take social media by storm with her latest photoshoot.

Shot for a wedding magazine, Kareena can be seen donning ethnic attires with modern yet ethnic flair. For her cover shot, the actor has opted for a plunging golden sequenced blouse with a pink floral shimmery lehenga. Accentuating the look with a choker necklace, Kareena has opted for a ponytail hairdo with contoured cheekbones, kohled eyes and nude lips.

In an another photo, Kareena is amping up the hotness quotient in a silver saree paired with thin strap blouse, tasseled earrings and a bracelet. She has completed the look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips and has opted for open tresses. However, one look that will remind you of her wedding day is the one where she is posing in middle of a hallway donning a gorgeous golden lehenga.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest photoshoot here:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. In the film, Kareena will be seen essaying the role of a cop named Naina. She will also be seen in upcoming films like Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as well as Karan Johar’s magnus opus Takht.

