Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has reacted to Rishi Kapoor's announcement regarding RK studio. In an interview to a leading publication, Kareena Kapoor said that she had no idea about the decision. Probably, the decision has been taken by her father and uncles.

After Rishi Kapoor’s announcement regarding the RK studio, now Kareena Kapoor has reacted to the news and she is quite thrilled and emotional over the news. Yes, in an interview to a leading daily, reacting to the news, Kareena Kapoor said that she had no idea about the decision.

Feeling nostalgic about RK studio, Kareena Kapoor said that she didn’t know about the happenings around RK studio. But yes it’s quite an emotional moment for all of us as we have grown up walking around in those corridors. She further added that she hadn’t even met her father in the last four to five days.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan rules the runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2018 Grand Finale, see photos

The decision has been taken by her father and uncles. She further added it’s probably something that the family had decided, so it’s upto my fathers and his brothers.

She gave this statement during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018.

Recently Rishi Kapoor said that they had juggled with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology. However, in reality, it wasn’t always possible for a phoenix to rise from the ashes. Not just it, the actor further added that the investment in rebuilding the studio would not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. They had to take a larger picture into account and took a level-headed decision.

Also Read: Monday motivation! Kareena Kapoor’s sexy gym avatar is making fans go crazy!

A few months ago, a major fire broke out at the RK studio. It was built by Raj Kapoor nearly 70 years ago. Various iconic films have been shot at the property.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding’. Apart from her, the movie features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Based on a story of childhood four girls, the movie has entered into a 100 crore club.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More