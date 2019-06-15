Kareena Kapoor hot item songs, dance song, dance performance and hot scenes: Bollywood dancer-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, mother of one, still remains to be best in shape and give competition to all the newcomers. The 38-year-old star loves to dance and her item songs are proof. Some of her songs which are still chartbusters and make us groove, are Bebo Main Bebo, Fevicol se, Tareefan, Chhaliya, and many more.

Kareena Kapoor hot item songs, dance song, dance performance and hot scenes: From starting her career with Refugee to starring in mega-budget films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Udta Punjab, Jab we met, Veere Di Wedding, and many others, Kareena has earned a name for herself in the Bollywood industry.

The actor, cum singer even a television judge and host now, Kareena has spent 19 long years in the acting industry and has been honored with many awards for her amazing performance and her item songs. Besides acting, Kareena has taken up designing as her second profession and happens to be the first actor to have picked designing simultaneously.

There is no doubt and speculation about Bebo being one of the most successful actresses of the era. Beginning from her realistic acting to her dance numbers she has been setting the trends. So let’s check out her hot songs, live performances, and item songs here:

Kareena Kapoor hot songs

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her versatile roles in her films. Apart from acting, the hottie is also known for setting the big screens on fire with her hot dance moves and sensational expressions. Rather it is her desi looks or her modern-day attires, the actor masters the talent of making her fans go weak in the knees with her looks.

Here is a list of hot songs of the actor, take a look–

Bebo song from Kambakkht Ishq

Bebo song from the film Kambakkht is one of the party tracks which features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar hot chemistry. In the song, Kareena is looking alluring dressed in a pink dress.

Chhaliye song from Tashan

Chhaliya Chhaliye song from the film Tashan is one of the hottest songs as Kareena Kapoor looks uber-hot in a green bikini in the beginning of the song. With perfect curves, wet hair and sultry looks, the actor simply conquered the heart of her fans.

Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met

Mauja Mauja song from the film Jab We Met is among the hit dance numbers which features Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s hot chemistry. In the song, Kareena Kapoor is looking alluring dressed in a black dress, meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is looking dapper in a blazer.

You Are My Soniya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

You Are My Soniya song from the blockbuster hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is among party songs which feature Kareena Kapoor and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. In the song, Kareena is looking stunning in a red hot dress with straight hair and subtle makeup.

Kareena Kapoor hot dance songs

Kareena has earned a name for herself in the bollywood industry . Beginning from her realistic acting to her dance numbers she has been setting the trends. Bebo has become Indian’s favourite over the years. Her every song is welcomed with whistles and an encore. With her glossy lips, sensual looks and sexy moves the diva makes her fans go crazy.

Here is a collection of few of her hot dance songs. Sneak a peep and get lost in a different world.

Fevicol Se Song from Dabangg 2

Fevicol Se Song from Dabangg 2 features Kareena Kapoor opposite Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. In the song Kareena can be seen wearing a black blouse and purple ghaghra. This made her everyone’s favourite.

Mera Naam Mary from Brothers

Mera Naam Mary from Brothers features Kareena Kapoor opposite to Sidharth Malhotra. In the song the diva can be seen in a golden coloured shrimmed dress.

Halkat Jawani from Heroine

Halkat Jawani from Heroine features Kareena in pink saree which she paired with a black blouse. Like all her hot dance songs, her sensual looks made her fans go wobble in the knees.

Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding

Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena along with Sonam Kapoor. In the clip Kareena can be seen in various outfits, green shimmered dress being one.In another section she has doned herself with black pencil skirt and golden top.The dance moves of the two sizzles everyone.

Chhaliya from Tashan

Chhaliya from Tashan again casts Kareena in various different looks. Besides the dance, the expressions of the diva makes her fans go wobble in the knees.The diva with her energy brings glamour to the song.

Bani Bani from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Bani Bani from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon stars Kareena in a red coloured lehnga with her straight hair open.Ever since her first step in the industry, Bebo is ruling the hearts of her fans. Her dance moves makes everyone shake a leg or two

Kareena Kapoor item number

One of the most desirable women of Indian Film Industry, Kareena Kapoor is known for some of the most memorable item songs. These songs leave little to imagination as Kareena sizzles the screens with her sultry dance moves and appealing expressions. Be it fevicol se or halkat jawani, these songs emerged as major crowd pullers.

Speaking about Fevicol Se, the song is from the film Dabangg 2 and has about 138 million views on YouTube. Fevicol se combined the oomph of Kareena Kapoor and the on-screen charm of Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan. As she grooves in a black blouse with blue lehenga and a gajra tied around her wrist, Kareena is making jaws drop with her sensous avatar.

Another such song that captured the imagination of millions was Mera Naam Mary from the film Brothers. While the film starring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra tanked at the box office, the song soared temperatures on the big screen. We bet the songs will keep you hooked to the screens! Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor hot scenes

From Omkara to Don to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Kareena Kapoor needs no introduction. The 38-year-old actor still remains to be one hot diva who can give competition to all newbies!

Known for her sensuous and sultry scenes the ever so gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is a star and she knows it! Let’s take a look at some her hot scenes from her blockbuster hit movies!

Kareena Kapoor hot dance performance

Bollywood dancing star, Kareena Kapoor has often rocked the stage with her performances. Known for some of her most sizzling item song performances like Fevicol se , Mera naam mary hai, and Tareefan among others. Bebo’s dance performances have been winning the hearts of all.

Not only in India Bebo is known all over the world for her dance performances. Her appearances in award functions adds more glamour to the show and whenever she performs on the stage, she sets the floor on fire.Her expressions and her dance moves have earned her a large fan base all around the world.

We bring to you some of her must watch dance performances.

Zee Cine Awards 2008 Kareena Kapoor Dance

In 2008, Kareena performed during the Zee Cine Award function on the song yeh ishq haye from her movie jab we met. She was cast opposite Shahid Kapoor in this movie and they were rumoured to be dating during this phase of her life. Her performances have made the fans go gaga over her. Well, it was a performance worth remembering.

kareena kapoor Dance performance Femina Miss India 2015

During the 2015 Femina Miss Iindia, Bebo brought life and energy into the function with her stunning performance. The audience couldn’t be more then impressed by her performance. Clad in a black dress with red fringes , she lived up to her name.

LuxGoldenRoseAwards 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance

