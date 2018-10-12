Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashionable outfits have always been a talk of the tinsel town. This time, while attending a party at fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi's residence, she has made our heads turn in a red outfit. Time and again she has pulled off her red outfit with utmost grace and elegance, this time too, she looks drop-dead gorgeous. However, it's the cost of the outfit which will blow your mind.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s stylish gowns have always made our heads turn and has given enormous reasons to follow her fashion style sense. Unfailingly, she has been inspiring her fans. From traditional wear to western outfits, her flawless wardrobe choices left an impression on everybody’s mind. This time too, while attending stylist and fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi’s part at her residence, Jacqueline Fernandez’s house party, she looked every like a diva.

Several photos are surfacing on the Internet in which she looks beautiful in a red outfit. Along with Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez together enjoyed the party under one roof. At the party, she was accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor. Everyone happily posed together for a selfie.

Undoubtedly, she is known for her expensive, classy fashionable outfits in the cinema industry. This time too her outfit’s cost is grabbing our attention on the Internet. As per media reports, a replica of Kareena Kapoor’s pink dress costs Rs $570 i.e., Rs 42,000 at an e-commerce website.

In the party, the rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Mallika Arora Khan also caught our attention who partied together under one roof. Several times they have been spotted together and became a hot topic of the tinsel town. Recently, the duo was clicked at Lakme Fashion Week.

On the work front, Bebo has bagged a next movie opposite to Akshay Kumar in Good News. She will also feature in Karan Johar’s multi starrer Takht featuring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

Ranveer and Kareena will share screen space for the first time. As per reports, the duo will be playing the role of siblings whereas Alia Bhatt will be played opposite Ranveer Singh.

