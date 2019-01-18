Kareena Kapoor Instagram photos: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has always maintained her fashion game at a decent level. This time, she has taken her fashion level at a higher level in a denim outfit. She can be seen posing in attitude with grace.

Kareena Kapoor is known to redefine fashion in every outing. Time and again, she can be seen nailing fashion goals with her well-tailored designer clothes. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared photograph on her Instagram account where she can be seen posing in a denim jumpsuit. She keeps her off-shoulder outfit simple and elegant. With dewy makeup and minimal accessories of shiny bracelets, she looks beautiful as ever. She opted for a neat bun to round off her look. She wore red stilettos to perfectly complement her outfit. She matched her overall appearance with a black printed collared shirt.

Kareena Kapoor has hardly left unimpressed with her fashionable outfits. Be it her stunning photoshoots or festive outings, she has always taken the fashion game at a higher level. Her class-apart and royal choices in the outfits have always won many hearts.

Check out her photographs in which she has proved herself as a fashionista.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen with Akshay Kumar in her upcoming movie Good News. Earlier to this, she appeared in Veere Di Wedding post-pregnancy. She left everyone amazed with her sudden transformation after Taimur’s birth and received a lot of applauds.

