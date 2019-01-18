Kareena Kapoor is known to redefine fashion in every outing. Time and again, she can be seen nailing fashion goals with her well-tailored designer clothes. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared photograph on her Instagram account where she can be seen posing in a denim jumpsuit. She keeps her off-shoulder outfit simple and elegant. With dewy makeup and minimal accessories of shiny bracelets, she looks beautiful as ever. She opted for a neat bun to round off her look. She wore red stilettos to perfectly complement her outfit. She matched her overall appearance with a black printed collared shirt.
Kareena Kapoor has hardly left unimpressed with her fashionable outfits. Be it her stunning photoshoots or festive outings, she has always taken the fashion game at a higher level. Her class-apart and royal choices in the outfits have always won many hearts.
Check out her photographs in which she has proved herself as a fashionista.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen with Akshay Kumar in her upcoming movie Good News. Earlier to this, she appeared in Veere Di Wedding post-pregnancy. She left everyone amazed with her sudden transformation after Taimur’s birth and received a lot of applauds.
Leave a Reply