Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a trendsetter in choosing her fashionable outfits. This time too it is no different, she looks absolutely beautiful in her outfit of the day.

Kareena Kapoor Instagram photos: Kareena Kapoor’s sartorial wardrobe choices have always been a trendsetter in Bollywood. From her shimmery evening gowns to her printed sarees, she has always turned heads in her fashionable outfits. A photograph is surfacing on the social media where she looks yet again fabulous in her outfit. She chose this outfit as her outfit of the day.

She wore a cold shoulder polka dot top with a golden wide stripped white skirt. She tied her long tresses in a bun. With dewy makeup and minimal accessories, Taimur’s mother looks beautiful in this photograph as she poses for the cameras. She rounded her look out with grey strapped heels. She gets a bonus point for her elegant smile and attitude.

Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in these photographs as she flaunts her curvaceous body. On being asked about Kareena Kapoor’s fitness regime post-pregnancy, her personal trainer Namrata Purohit revealed that she does 500-600 different exercises on the machine. She is a fitness freak and whenever she travels she misses her sessions with Namrata.

Taimur Ali Khan’s mother has never failed to impress the fashion police with her fashionable attires. We have compiled a set of photos where she looks beautiful. Check out her more photographs.

On the front, the actor will be next seen in Good News along with Akshay Kumar and was last seen in Veere Di Wedding. She was featured along with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar.

