Kareena Kapoor Instagram photos: Kareena Kapoor’s sartorial fashion choices have never gone unnoticed in the tinsel town. The actor can slay any fashionable outfit effortlessly. Therefore, she continues to perfectly guide her every fashion lover. Undoubtedly, her every choice of designer outfit is a well-tailored one. From the designer Manish Malhotra to Anita Dongre, she can amp her style statement in any fine-stitched outfit, confidently. In the latest photographs surfacing on the social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen flaunting her style in a black tailored Armani in a glossy fabric. With a pair of black tapered trousers, blazer, a pair of pencil heels in black, she rounded off her look. With not so deep-V-neckline, she ups her style statement with grace. The actor opted for a soft winged eyeliner, mascara, bronzed cheeks and nude lips. With a pair of diamond stud earrings, she accentuated her ensemble. This outfit is perfect for those who want to add professional wear in their wardrobe.

This is not the only outfit in which she flaunts her style successfully. Ample of times, she has proven herself a fashionista.

Check out her more photos:

The actor was spotted at an event alongside philanthropists Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla. This event took place to launch a nation-wide vaccination and immunisation campaign, Swasth Immunised India.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar. She will be next seen in Good News along with Akshay Kumar.

