Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Kapoor party photos: Actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to recreate her acting magic on the silver screens with the film The Zoya Factor, with that she organised a lavish party for her friends and family where Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor visited in the party and wish their good luck to her.

Where Karisma can be seen donning a long flowy printed black dress while Bebo with her mustard flower print gown sets trend, no doubt both the lasses were slaying in these dresses, the divas visited Sonam’s house, to wish their good luck for the film The Zoya Factor. Sonam for 2019, is all set to recreate her magic with this film which is slated on silver screens on September 20, 2019.

In an event, Sonam with her co-star Dulquer Salman revealed The Zoya Factor trailer which was very much lauded by all, during the event the Sonam was looking smoking hot in a red gown and catches all the attention in the event whereas, Dulquer was looking dapper in formals.No doubt these fresh pair will create magic on the silver screens.

Talking about the film The Zoya Factor, the movie has been based on a Harper Collins novel written by Anuja Chauhan. The film revolves around the character Zoya Singh Solanki who is an executive in an advertising agency who meets an Indian cricketer, and soon the cricketer released that she is his lucky charm. The plot of the movie is just the same as any movie based on cricket but it will be interesting to watch Sonam and Dulquer together.

On the professional front, Sonam is riding high with the success of Sanju, Padman, Neerja , Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with that the diva also bagged many awards for her outstanding performance, awards like Superstar of Tomorrow – Female, Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Role – Female, Icon of the Year, Best Actress, Best Actress (Critics) for Neerja and many more to go for this beautiful lass.

