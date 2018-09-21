Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday photos : Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 38 on Friday, September 21. She celebrated her birthday with her family members. From Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu to Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, the Kapoor gang paid a surprise visit to throw a birthday bash for Bollywood's Bebo. Several photos are surfacing on the Internet where they can be seen enjoying the party.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has ringed in her 38th birthday on Friday and the Kapoor family made it sure to leave no stone unturned to make it special. A day before the birthday, the whole Kapoor clan gathered under one roof to celebrate the actor’s birthday at her residence in Bandra. The entire family including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena’s mom and dad, sister Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu visited her house to wish the birthday girl, in a low-key party affair.

Several photographs are surfacing on the Internet where the Kapoor gang can be seen rejoicing. Everyone right from Kareena Kapoor to mom Babita, everyone looks super adorable with their birthday caps and balloons.

Even Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share some inside pics and boomerang video from the celebrations.

In a boomerang video shared by Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor can be seen performing a peek- a-boo act with everyone like a child.

Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a photograph with Saif Ali Khan. The duo look adorable together as they posed for the cameras.

Talking about their outfits, Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing his usuals while Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a white printed Elton John tee with denim.

Going by these photos and videos, it seems the family really had fun at the party in the absence of Kapoor’s mischievous kiddo, Taimur Ali Khan. We are smitten by these photos and can’t contain our excitement to see more celebration pics from the party.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding along with Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania and will be next seen in Good News with Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Not just that, the actor has even bagged a role for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.

Here’s wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan a very Happy birthday!!!

