The 51-year-old designer Manish Malhotra called the Bollywood diva his little sister and forever muse as she played the showstopper at the Atlas bar in Parkview Square. The stunning actress rocked the ramp on Sunday in Singapore. Bollywood diva was the showstopper of the event and was accompanied by Kartik Aaryan.

The gorgeous mother of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor surely knows how to walk down the ramp in a savage way. She simply knows how to rule mind and media by her killer looks. The stunning Bollywood beauty rocked the ramp for her good friend Manish Malhotra in Singapore on Sunday. Kartik Aaryan from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was also seen walking down the ramp. The actor who came to fame after his blockbuster Pyaar Ka Punchnama walked for the first time for Manish.

The 51-year-old designer Manish Malhotra called the Bollywood diva his little sister and forever muse as she played the showstopper at the Atlas bar in Parkview Square. While Kartik was looking dapper in black, Kareena beautifully beaded lehenga at the show with about 300 guests at the event. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Kambakkht Ishq star Amrita Arora and singer Sophie Choudry were also spotted at the event. The well-known designer took to his official Instagram account to share pictures and videos from the event held in Singapore.

Kareena Kapoor was spotted with friend Amrita Arora in Singapore for fashion therapy. Amrita shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “Singapore diaries! Hit the road jack #bffs.” She also shared a photo from the fashion show and wrote, “Fantastic show @manishmalhotra05 👏🏼👏🏼 ! stunningggg.”

Mother of the cutest star-kid of Bollywood town, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Veere Di Wedding. The movie which stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania, and Vivek Mushran starrer movie will hit the theatres on June 1, 2018.

