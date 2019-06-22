Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan announced his dream project Lal Singh Chaddha in which Kareena Kapoor will be the leading lady, and this time they will again create the magic with their chemistry which was earlier seen in 3 Idiots.

Lal Singh Chaddha: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in to play the female lead in Aamir Khan’s next film Lal Singh Chaddha. The news has finally been confirmed that Bebo will be playing the leading lady in the movie. With this, both of their fans can gear up to see their amazing chemistry in one more movie after 3 Idiots. Khan has the ability to bring scripts to lives on the big screen, to which audiences always appreciate.

Recently, Khan on his birthday announced his next film Lal Singh Chaddha inspired by Hollywood movie Forest Grump. While interacting with media, Khan announced his upcoming venture with immense excitement, he stated, forest grump is the best movie and for cinephiles its a must watch movie, so for his Indian audiences, he brought this project.

Its a hot piece of news for both the Khan’s and Kapoor’s fans, to watch them sharing the big screen together, earlier, their chemistry in all is well was also appreciated by the fans. Whereas, khan the perfectionist has always been always known for delivering his best work, and by the time he has increased the expectations of fans with his upcoming project film Lal Singh Chadha inspired by Forrest Grump.

Talking about Vivek Garg from Gully boy this 19-year-old young chap from Haryana will also get a role in Aamir’s dream project Lal Singh Chaddha. However, Khans earlier film Thug of Hindustan didn’t perform well in theatres, despite this Aamir’s look in Thug Of Hindustan and his acting was much appreciated by his fans.

