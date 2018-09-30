Veere Di Wedding star Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed sensational Sunny Leone as her first guest on her first radio chat show on Ishq 104.8 FM. In mid September, Kareena did a photo shoot for her show and the show is expected to go live in December this year.

Kareena recorded her debut show with Sunny at a suburban studio in Mumbai. According to reports, Kareena had invited Sunny on her show to speak about films, marriage and motherhood and how it affected their lives.

After filmmaker Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and Anaita Shroff Adajania, Bebo is hosting her very own radio show and it already is making the news. Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan became highly popular.

In a photograph shared on social media, both Kareena and Sunny can be seen in a room with a huge mic placed at the centre and the posters in the back with GIRL PWR written on them.

Earlier in September, pictures of Kareena holding a pair of headphones in her hand surfaced on social media that hinted towards her radio show.

